Bravo's inclusion as bowling coach was a fantastic move: Afghan coach Trott

Providence (Guyana), Jun 4 (PTI) Afghanistan chief coach Jonathan Trott on Tuesday said the decision to rope in Dwayne Bravo as the team's bowling coach for the ongoing T20 World Cup worked wonders as the West Indian has made his job easier.

Riding on left-arm pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi's (5/9) fiery spell after Rahmanullah Gurbaz (76) and Ibrahim Zadran's (70) solid opening partnership, Afghanistan routed debutants Uganda by 125 runs here.

Speaking to the media after his side's first win, Trott credited the contribution of Bravo, who according to him, has brought about a change in the approach of Afghanistan bowlers.

"DJ (Dwayne Bravo) coming into the side, fantastic. Having quality coaches also with huge experience as players (is great), but also vast franchise experience in this format of the game," Trott said in the post-match press conference.

"(It's) only a brilliant thing to have a player like him coming to the side as coach and it makes your job a lot easier but it also makes the coaching more enhanced, especially with the bowlers.

"We've seen the start of his first game with us and we saw the bowlers bowl really well, so credit to Dwayne. So (a) nice start for the boys." Uganda, who were bowled out for 58 in 16 overs, might have been outplayed by the Afghans in their first-ever T20 World Cup match but captain Brian Masaba was more focussed on the positives.

"Pretty special moment for us, hearing our national anthem and seeing our flag at the World Cup," Masaba said after the match.

"First game at the World Cup, (a) lot of nerves, so good to get that out of the way.

"Something I will cherish for the rest of my life. We will look to come out and play better next game. They got off to a pretty good start and then it was about fighting back. It was very important how we fought back and full credit to the boys for that," he added.

While Uganda will take on Papua New Guinea in their second Group C match here on Thursday, Afghanistan will be up against New Zealand at the same venue on Saturday.