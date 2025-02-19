Brazilian Daniel Goncalves salvages a point for Shillong Lajong

Margao, Feb 19 (PTI) Brazilian Daniel Goncalves struck his second goal of the match deep into the add-on time to help Shillong Lajong FC snatch a 2-2 draw against Dempo Sports Club in the I-League here on Wednesday.

The home side led 1-0 at half time.

In a match of fluctuating fortunes, Dempo took the lead in the 39th minute through Marcus Leric Jr. Joseph before Daniel Goncalves restored parity for Lajong two minutes into the second half.

Mohamed Ali regained the lead for Dempo five minutes later, but Goncalves again came to Shillong Lajong's rescue by breaching the Dempo defence in the 90+7th minute.

Shillong, with 23 points from 15 matches, are placed fifth on the table, whereas Dempo dropped a place to find themselves in the ninth with 19 points from 15 outings.

The match burst into life in the sixth minute when Marcus Leric Jr. Joseph found himself one-on-one with Shillong’s goalkeeper, Ranit Sarkar.

A lofted through ball left Joseph with only Sarkar to beat, and the striker unleashed a left-footed shot from the edge of the box. But Sarkar was quick to react and dived to his left to make a fine save.