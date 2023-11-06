Brian Lara's inputs on tactical side of batting has helped me grow: Abhishek Sharma

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) Brian Lara's inputs on the tactical side of batting has immensely helped young Abhishek Sharma, whose standout performance propelled Punjab to the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final in the current season.

The left-handed opening batter, who also bowls handy slow-left-arm orthodox spin, has hit two hundreds and three fifties, including a 77 off 45 balls in the semi-final against Delhi.

In all, he has aggregated 485 runs in the tournament.

Having had a couple of decent seasons for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL, including a 400-plus run edition in 2022, the 23-year-old from Amritsar feels that he isn't very far from realising his main goal -- to don the India Blues.

"Brian Lara would talk to me more about tactical aspects of the game rather than technical one. He spoke about planning an innings, knowing which bowler to attack and in what conditions. He actually helped me read the game better and that's helping me now," Abhishek told PTI before the final against Baroda.

"He told me that if a bowler is in midst of a good spell and if I can just not attack him and play out the spell, I would have won the battle. There were some deep technical analysis and when I go out to bat, I keep that in mind," he said.

Abhishek's game had changed a lot since he started opening but to be a national team contender, he might have to bat lower down the order as Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad are already ahead of him, having made their debuts.

"Obviously, there is lot of competition for top order slots but the advantage that I have is my left-arm spin bowling. Since most of the current top order batters don't bowl, I have that advantage.

"I think I can bat at any other position, but yes, if I'm asked what I prefer, then I would say that I like to open. But wherever the team needs, I am ready as at the back of my mind, I know a lot of players are doing well at the top-order." Having scored two hundreds during the league phase and with a strike-rate of 180 plus and 39 sixes in 10 games (nearly four per match), Abhishek looks ready for the next level.

"I had a plan in my mind before the tournament because I wanted to achieve a few scores and get wickets, fortunate that I have contributed for my team and achieving that goal." He was also happy that he has got praise from national selectors, who are tracking his performance and advised him to keep up the good work.

Does a selection call-up for the Australia T20 series work on his mind.

"Having Yuvraj Singh as mentor and big brother has been a learning experience for me. Yuvi paa taught me to focus on current situation and not think too far ahead. He feels then one can end up ruining his present," he added.