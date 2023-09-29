Bridge: Indian men maintain second place; women, mixed teams fail to impress

Hangzhou, Sep 29 (PTI) The Indian men's team continued their excellent show by maintaining their second position but the women and mixed sides could not make much headway in the bridge competition of the Asian Games here on Friday. The men's outfit is firmly entrenched in the second position with 155.09 points after playing 140 boards.

Advertisment

Japan are leading the table with 155.49 points after playing 140 boards.

The Indian men started the day blanking Pakistan 20-0 in the 1-9 round robin phase. They made light work of Chinese Taipei in the round robin 1-10, registering a 15.26-4.74 win.

They concluded a fruitful day going past Hong Kong 15.26-4.75 in the round robin 1-11 segment.

Advertisment

However, the Indian women started day with a heavy 4.74-15.26 defeat against Hong Kong in the round robin 1-6 session.

But they managed a brighter end to the day, narrowly defeating Singapore 10.33-9.67 in the next round.

It meant that the women could not move up from their previous day's seventh place, and have 52.83 total points from 98 boards.

Advertisment

Like the men's team, India's mixed outfit too started the day with a win over Pakistan, beating the arch-rivals 10.66-9.34 points.

In the afternoon session, the Indians gave no chance to Thailand while scoring a 16.72-3.28 victory in the round robin 1-10 phase.

In the final match of the day, the Indians put it past Thailand 10.97-9.03.

The Indian mixed team is now placed at fifth with 128.81 points having played 140 boards. PTI UNG SSC SSC