Bridge: Indian men placed third with 86.40 points; women, mixed teams languish

Hangzhou, Sep 28 (PTI) Indian men's team dished out a consistent effort to be placed third on the chart with 86.40 points, but women's and mixed sides disappointed after an underwhelming show in the bridge competition of the Asian Games here on Thursday.

The Indians started the day with two easy wins. The men’s team outclassed South Korea 16.03-3.97 in the round robin 1-5 round.

In the same round, the India’s mixed team scored a 14.85-5.15 win over Indonesia.

In the men’s round robin (1-6) round, India lost to Japan 9.03 to 10.97 points. The mixed team drew with Chinese Taipei 10-10.

However, women’s infused some delight into the camp with an easy 11.28 – 8.72 victory over Indonesia in the round robin (1-4) round.

However, the Indian teams produced totally wayward efforts in the afternoon session.

In the round-robin 1-7 round, men’s side lost to China 9.67 – 10.33, and the women too stuttered against the same opponent 6.77 – 13.23.

The mixed team too did not fare any better losing to Japan 5.36 to 14.64.

However, India brought some cheers back into their camp in the final session as men brushed aside Thailand 18.17 to 1.83.

The mixed team scored a fine 16.55 – 3.45 victory over China.

Having played 70 boards so far, the Indian women are languishing at seventh place in the overall standing with 37.76 total points.

The men’s team have played 84 boards so far and they are placed third behind Chinese Taipei and Japan with 86.40 points.

The Indian mixed team too has played 84 boards, but they are placed seventh after aggregating 70.24 points.