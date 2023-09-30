Bridge: Indian men's team remains second, mixed team gets to fourth in Asian Games

Hangzhou, Sep 30 (PTI) The Indian men's team on Saturday remained second and the mixed team moved up one spot to fourth, but the women's side was languishing at the seventh position in the bridge event of the Asian Games here.

The Indian men's team reached a total of 205.98 points after playing 196 boards and remained at the second place, with Hong Kong toppling Japan to occupy the first position.

In men's round robin 2-1, India began with an 18.65-1.35 win over Philippines and defeated Pakistan by a margin of 17.91-2.09 in their afternoon assignment of round robin 2-2.

Later in the day, the Indian men's side suffered twin losses as Bangladesh defeated them 13.23-6.77 in round robin 2-3 clash and Thailand handed a 12.44-7.56 defeat.

India's mixed team, which was placed fifth on Friday, got to a total of 178.62 points and fourth spot with Chinese Taipei occupying the top position followed by Thailand and China at second and third place respectively.

The Indian women's team, however, lost to Hong Kong 3.45-16.55 in round robin 2-1 and against China 1.24-18.76 in round robin 2-2 before bouncing back to defeat Indonesia 11.58-8.42 in their round robin 2-3 match.

After a total of 140 boards played, India are at the penultimate spot with 69.1 points, one spot above South Korea.

In mixed team events, while India lost to Japan 3.97-16.03 in round robin 2-1, there was no competitor for them in round robin 2-2.

In round robin 2-3, India crushed Pakistan 14.19-5.81 and recorded an equally impressive win over South Korea, beating them 19.65-0.35 in round robin 2-4.

India's mixed team has a total of 178.62 points after 182 boards played. PTI DDV AH AH