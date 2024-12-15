Brijinder Singh re-elected unopposed as IGU president for second term in controversial polls

New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) Brijinder Singh was re-elected as the president of the Indian Golf Union (IGU) for a second consecutive term during the Annual General Meeting (AGM) here on Sunday.

The elections for IGU office-bearers and the Governing Council for the 2024-2026 term were held unopposed as the number of candidates matched the available positions.

Singh was the lone candidate for the president's post, while S K Sharma and Sanjiv Rattan were elected unopposed as secretary and treasurer, respectively.

The nine members elected to the Governing Council are Farzan R Heerjee (Jharkhand), Harpuneet Singh Sandhu (Chandigarh), Harish Kumar (Uttarakhand), Nagesh Singh (Assam), Dr Param Navdeep Singh (Rajasthan), Sameer Sinha (Gujarat), Shashank Sandu (Maharashtra), Simarjeet Singh (Uttar Pradesh), and Viren Singh Ghumman (Punjab).

"The main focus of the new team is to continue the good work we have done over the past few years. Most of the members have previously been part of the Governing Council and are experienced golfers. We are clear about our growth path and will continue to work in that direction,”"Brijinder Singh said.

The election, held at the India Habitat Centre, was conducted under the supervision of Justice (Retd) Rameshwar Singh Malik, who has been permitted by the Delhi High Court to supervise the polls as Returning Officer (RO).

Justice (retd) Malik is the third appointee after Justice (retd) OP Garg and Justice (retd) Permod Kohli.

Interestingly, a rival faction led by IGU secretary-general Harish Shetty is conducting a parallel elective AGM at the Olympic Bhavan, the headquarters of the Indian Olympic Association, with Justice (Retd) O P Garg serving as the Returning Officer. Shetty is set to be elected president in this faction, alongside Basant Kumar Repswal as secretary-general.

The Bengal Golf Association had earlier challenged Justice Malik's appointment as the RO, but the Delhi High Court declined to interfere, allowing the elections under Malik’s supervision. However, the court granted the petitioner liberty to legally challenge the election results after their declaration.

When asked about the possibility of a legal challenge, Singh said: "The Delhi High Court has clearly stated that the electoral college and results declared by Justice (Retd) Rameshwar Singh Malik are legally valid. If the results are challenged, we will address it through the courts. There isn't much else we can do." Looking ahead, Singh outlined key priorities for the IGU, including introducing a National Squad System, strengthening partnerships with the R&A (world's rules governing body) and the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation (APGC), and enhancing the National Golf Academy of India (NGAI).

He also emphasised the need to bring rogue State Golf Associations (SGAs) in line with IGU byelaws and to establish a centre of excellence to nurture and develop emerging golf talent.