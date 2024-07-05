Brits, Kapp strike fifties as South Africa post 189/4 against India in 1st T20I

Chennai, Jul 5 (PTI) Fine half-centuries from Tazmin Brits (81) and Marizanne Kapp (57) helped South Africa post a competitive 189 for four against India in the first T20I of the three-match series here on Friday.

SA openers Brits, whose innings came off 56 balls with 10 fours and three sixes, and skipper Laura Wolvaardt (33) were off to a watchful start, managing 50 in 43 balls but that gave the visitors a good launching pad to reach a healthy total after being asked to bat first.

The 189 that they made in this innings is their highest total in T20Is against India.

Wolvaardt also had a slice of luck in the fourth over when Shreyanka Patil dropped her off pacer Pooja Vastrakar in the second slip when she was on 24.

Shreyanka substituted Dayalan Hemalatha, who left the field after twisting her ankle.

After the opening wicket partnership was broken by Radha Yadav, who knocked over Wolvaardt in the eighth over, the Indians failed to latch on to a couple of chances. Smriti Mandhana and wicketkeeper Rich Ghosh dropped Kapp and Brits respectively.

In her attempt to take the catch offered by Brits, Richa slammed her face onto the ground and had to go off the field as Uma Chetry came in as the substitute.

The lack of bounce on the pitch allowed Kapp (57, 33b, 8x4, 1x6) and Brits to implement the sweep shots efficiently. The duo also brought up their respective half-centuries by the 16th over.

Despite things not going in favour of the hosts, the tourists did not exactly run away with the innings. The 96-run stand between Brits and Kapp was broken by left-arm spinner Radha when she had the number of Kapp. SA were 146 for two then.

The experienced Chloe Tryon (12) and Kapp then switched to an aggressive approach. After a quick 38-run partnership, Tryon fell to Vastrakar in the final over, while Brits fell in the final delivery of the innings.

Pooja and Radha grabbed two wickets each for India, whereas the former was also decently economical. PTI AYG UNG