Brits, Luus fire South Africa Women to six-wicket win over New Zealand

Indore, Oct 6 (PTI) Tazmin Brits hit a sublime 101 and Sune Luus made 83 not out as South Africa Women defeated New Zealand Women by six wickets in their ODI World Cup encounter, here on Monday.

After New Zealand were restricted to 231, South Africa overhauled the target in 40.5 overs with 55 balls to spare.

Brits, who smacked 15 fours and a six, put on 159 runs for the second wicket with Luus (83 not out from 114 balls, 9x4s, 1x6s) after the Proteas lost skipper Laura Wolvaardt (14) early.

In the first half, New Zealand slipped from 187/3 to 231 all-out in 47.5 overs with skipper Sophie Devine top scoring with 85 and Brooke Halliday making 45.

Nonkululeko Mlaba returned 4/40 from her 10 overs.

Brief scores: New Zealand Women 231 in 47.5 overs (Sophie Devine 85, Brooke Halliday 45, Georgia Plimmer 31; Nonkululeko Mlaba 4/40) lost to South Africa 232/4 in 40.5 overs (Tazmin Brits 101, Sune Luus 81 not out; Amelia Kerr 2/62) by 6 wickets. PTI DDV ATK