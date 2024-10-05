Brydon Carse replaces Ben Stokes in England side for first Test against Pakistan

Multan, Oct 5 (PTI) England on Saturday named pace bowling all-rounder Brydon Carse in their playing eleven after regular captain Ben Stokes was ruled out from the first Test against Pakistan.

The English camp announced the playing eleven for the first Test which begins here on Monday, which Stokes will miss due to a hamstring injury.

Ollie Pope will continue to lead England in Stokes’ absence, having done so in their 2-1 series win over Sri Lanka at home last month.

Carse featured in the ODI series at home against Australia, which the visitors won 3-2.

Zak Crawley and spinner Jack Leach also returned to the team from injury layoffs. Crawley has recovered from a broken finger sustained earlier this English summer.

Leach is back into the side after the Hyderabad Test in February this year between India and England.

England will go in with three pacers and two specialist spinners as Shoaib Bashir will team up with Leach.

Wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith will also play his first Test away from home and in Pakistan after a successful summer, since making his debut against the West Indies.

England XI for 1st Test: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (c), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Jack Leach, Shoaib Bashir. PTI COR DDV