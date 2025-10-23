BSF grants out-of-turn promotion to woman constable for winning international sports medal

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) The Border Security Force (BSF) has given a rare out-of-turn promotion to a woman constable, just five months into service, as a reward for winning a silver medal at the World Wushu Championship, 2025.

Constable Shivani (21) was pinned the ribbon of head constable on her Khaki uniform by BSF Director General (DG) Daljit Singh Chawdhary at a camp of the border-guarding force here on Thursday.

Shivani won a silver medal at the 17th World Wushu Championship held in August-September in Brazil, a BSF spokesperson said.

"Shivani was given an out-of-turn promotion to the rank of head constable for her outstanding performance in the World Wushu Championship.

"She has earned this promotion within just five months of her service with the BSF. Necessary relaxations and permission were obtained by the force from the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT)," the spokesperson said.

According to officials, it usually takes a BSF constable 15 to 18 years to get promoted to the next rank.

In July, Constable Anuj was given a similar out-of-turn promotion by the force for rendering an outstanding performance in the 10th Sanda World Wushu Championship held in China in April.

The about-2.7-lakh-personnel-strong BSF is primarily tasked with guarding India's borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh, besides rendering a variety of duties in the internal-security domain. PTI NES RC