BSF jawan wins silver in global Wushu tournament

New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) Durgeshwar Singh, a constable with the Border Security Force (BSF), has won a silver medal at the Acropolis International Wushu Open Tournament in Athens, Greece.

Singh, competing in the under-85 kg weight category, secured the medal on Monday.

"Constable Durgeshwar Singh of BSF Wushu team secured silver medal today in Acropolis International Wushu Open Tournament-2025 being held at Athens, Greece," BSF said in a statement.

The tournament took place in Athens from February 28 to March 2.

Singh expressed his pride in representing India on the global stage, thanking his coach, the Wushu Federation, and the BSF for their support.

The BSF, with a personnel strength of about 2.65 lakh, is primarily responsible for guarding India’s borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh, in addition to performing a range of internal security duties. PTI NES ATK ATK