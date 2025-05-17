Bumrah first choice for Test captaincy if fit, else Shubman: Ishant Sharma

New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) Veteran pacer Ishant Sharma is backing Jasprit Bumrah to lead the Indian team on the tour of England and said Shubman Gill could be handed the job only if the peerless fast bowler is not fit to last the full five-match Test series.

The captaincy debate has intensified following Rohit Sharma's retirement from Test cricket, weeks before the Indian team's departure for England for the series that will run from June 20 to August 4.

"If Bumrah is fit, I would say Bumrah. That's first choice. He is the only one who has so much experience. But if he won't play all the five Tests matches, then obviously Shubman," Ishant said on Saturday in response to a PTI query on Star Sports Press Room.

Bumrah, 31, has previously captained India in the rescheduled fifth Test against England in 2022, and in the first and fifth Tests of the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. However, concerns remain over his fitness.

The pacer had undergone a back surgery two years ago due to a stress-related injury and missed a major chunk of international cricket, including India's triumphant Champions Trophy campaign after he left the field on the second day of the Sydney Test in January. He returned to action for the IPL.

Gill, 25, has impressed as captain of Gujarat Titans in the IPL, leading them to the top of the table this year.

"I was surprised, Virat could've played till 40" =============================== Last Monday, Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket, bringing down the curtains on a remarkable career in which he scored 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85 in 123 matches, including 30 centuries.

Reacting to the development, Ishant said he was taken aback by the decision, especially considering Kohli's incredible fitness and discipline.

"I think he is mature. He knows what he is doing. I didn't really talk to him after he took retirement. But everyone knows as long as you are playing, it is important to be as normal as you can be. And that is why I have friendship with Virat. We have never tried to put anything on our head," Ishant said on the eve of their IPL match against Delhi Capitals here.

"At the end of the day, we are human beings. And we are good friends. He knows what he wants in life and he must have talked to someone. That's why he made such a big decision. Yes, I was surprised. Because he could have played for at least 2-3 years more. He could have played till 40." Speaking further on Kohli, Ishant said, "And right now, the kind of routine he follows and everything... I am not talking about numbers that he should have scored 10,000. That is a different thing.

"Talk about fitness first. If you fit, you can score 10,000. You can take 500 wickets. You can play as long as you want. But his fitness is the answer even at 36." PTI ATK ATK AH AH