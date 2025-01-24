Bumrah, Jadeja and Jaiswal named in ICC Test Team of the Year

Dubai: India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal were on Friday named in the ICC's Test Team of the Year 2024.

The team also features four Englishmen and two New Zealanders, including the redoubtable Kane Williamson.

Australia skipper Pat Cummins, as captain, was the lone Australian to make the ICC all-star team.

ICC Test Team of the Year 2024

Pat Cummins (c) (Australia), Yashasvi Jaiswal (India), Ben Duckett (England), Kane Williamson (New Zealand), Joe Root (England), Harry Brook (England), Kamindu Mendis (Sri Lanka), Jamie Smith (wk) (England), Ravindra Jadeja (India), Matt Henry (New Zealand), Jasprit Bumrah (India).