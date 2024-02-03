Bumrah, Jaiswal give India upper hand over England on Day 2

Visakhapatnam, Feb 3 (PTI) Jasprit Bumrah took six wickets to consolidate the advantage given by Yashasvi Jaiswal's double hundred as India took a good grip on the second Test against England on the second day here on Saturday.

After making 396 in their first innings, India bundled out England for 253 in their first essay for a lead of 143 runs.

Bumrah led India's bowling display with a sensational six for 45.

Openers Rohit Sharma (13 batting) and Jaiswal (15 batting) led India to 28 for no loss at stumps, as the home side is now ahead by 171 runs.

Jaiswal, earlier, made 209.

Brief score: India 396 all out and 28 for no loss vs England 253 all out (Zak Crawley 76, Ben Stokes 47, Jasprit Bumrah 6/45). PTI UNG SSC SSC