Bumrah named in India squad for West Indies Tests, Nair dropped

Dubai, Sep 25 (PTI) Star India pacer Jasprit Bumrah was on Thursday named in India's Test squad for the home series against the West Indies while Devdutt Padikkal replaced an off-colour Karun Nair in the side.

Bumrah, who had played only three out of five Tests in England due to workload management, had made himself available for the two-match West Indies series starting in Ahmedabad on October 2.

Ravindra Jadeja was named vice captain of the squad to be led by Shubman Gill.

Regular vice-captain Rishabh Pant, who fractured his foot during the England series, is yet to regain full fitness and therefore was not available for selection.

"...hopefully will be available for home Tests against South Africa (in November)," Chairman of Selector Ajit Agarkar said here.

Dhruv Jurel and N Jagadeesan are the two wicket-keepers in the squad to make up for his absence.

Squad: Shubman Gill (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, N Jagadeesan (WK), Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav.