Bumrah, Pandya strike as Pakistan in trouble at 34 for 4 in T20 World Cup

Hardik Pandya celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and Pakistan, at R Premadasa Stadium, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026.

Colombo (PTI): India pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya made early inroads into the top order, reducing Pakistan to 34 for 4 after five overs in the high-voltage T20 World Cup clash between the arch-rivals here on Sunday.

After posting 175 for 7, India struck back with intensity as Pandya dismissed Sahibzada Farhan for a duck off the fourth ball of the opening over. Jasprit Bumrah followed up with a double strike in the next over, removing Saim Ayub (6) and skipper Salman Agha (4) to leave Pakistan reeling at 13 for 3 after just two overs.

Axar Patel compounded Pakistan's woes in the fifth over, clean bowling Babar Azam (5) with the fifth delivery to leave them in dire straits. Keeper-batter Usman Khan (18 not out) and Shadab Khan (0) were at the crease having endured a tough time.

Earlier, opener Ishan Kishan's explosive 40-ball 77 provided India the ideal launchpad to post a competitive total.

