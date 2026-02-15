Bumrah, Pandya strike as Pakistan in trouble at 34 for 4 in T20 World Cup

Colombo (PTI): India pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya made early inroads into the top order, reducing Pakistan to 34 for 4 after five overs in the high-voltage T20 World Cup clash between the arch-rivals here on Sunday.

After posting 175 for 7, India struck back with intensity as Pandya dismissed Sahibzada Farhan for a duck off the fourth ball of the opening over. Jasprit Bumrah followed up with a double strike in the next over, removing Saim Ayub (6) and skipper Salman Agha (4) to leave Pakistan reeling at 13 for 3 after just two overs.

Axar Patel compounded Pakistan's woes in the fifth over, clean bowling Babar Azam (5) with the fifth delivery to leave them in dire straits. Keeper-batter Usman Khan (18 not out) and Shadab Khan (0) were at the crease having endured a tough time.

Earlier, opener Ishan Kishan's explosive 40-ball 77 provided India the ideal launchpad to post a competitive total.