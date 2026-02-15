Bumrah, Pandya strike as Pakistan reach 71 for 4 in 10 overs in T20 World Cup

Colombo, Feb 15 (PTI) India pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya, along with spinner Axar Patel, choked Pakistan's scoring to leave them struggling at 71 for 4 after 10 overs in the high-voltage T20 World Cup clash between the arch-rivals here on Sunday.

After posting 175 for 7, India struck back with intensity as Pandya dismissed Sahibzada Farhan for a duck off the fourth ball of the opening over. Jasprit Bumrah followed up with a double strike in the next over, removing Saim Ayub (6) and skipper Salman Agha (4) to leave Pakistan reeling at 13 for 3 after just two overs.

Axar Patel compounded Pakistan's woes in the fifth over, clean bowling Babar Azam (5) with the fifth delivery to leave them in dire straits. Keeper-batter Usman Khan (43 not out) and Shadab Khan (12 not out) were at the crease after weathering a testing spell, with Pakistan bringing up their half-century off the first ball of the eighth over.

The duo had put on a 37-run stand for the fifth wicket by the end of the 10th over, steadying the innings after the early collapse.

Earlier, opener Ishan Kishan's explosive 40-ball 77 provided India the ideal launchpad to post a competitive total.