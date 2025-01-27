Bumrah reigns supreme, named ICC men's Test Cricketer of the Year

Dubai, Jan 27 (PTI) Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was on Monday named ICC men's Test Cricketer of the Year for amassing 71 wickets in just 13 matches at a jaw-dropping sub-15 average, statistics that placed him heads and shoulders above his contemporaries during a phenomenal 2024.

Returning to the longest format in late 2023 after recovering from a back injury, world number one Bumrah averaged a "ridiculous" 14.92 through the year while also setting multiple records. He played a pivotal role in keeping India in contention for the ICC World Test Championship before the team fell short.

"Bumrah was the standout bowler in the world in 2024, excelling in both home and away conditions and proving a key contributor in keeping India in contention in the ICC World Test Championship standings," the ICC stated in a press release.

Bumrah pipped fellow nominees England's Harry Brook and Joe Root, and ICC's Emerging Cricketer of the Year Kamindu Mendis to win the award, becoming the first Indian cricketer since Virat Kohli in 2018 to do so.

Before Kohli, legendary off-spinner R Ashwin had been named the Test Cricketer and Cricketer of the Year in 2016.

"I am deeply honoured to receive the ICC men's Test Cricketer of the Year award. Test cricket has always been a format I hold close to my heart, and to be recognized on this platform is truly special," Bumrah said in a media release.

"This award is not just a reflection of my individual efforts but also of the unwavering support of my teammates, coaches, and fans who continue to believe and inspire me every day.

"Representing India is a privilege I deeply cherish, and knowing my efforts bring smiles to people around the world makes this journey even more special," he added.

Bumrah is also in contention for the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for men's Cricketer of the Year, which will be announced on Tuesday. He was earlier named in the ICC men's Test Team of the year for 2024.

The right-arm quick was instrumental in India's series wins against England and Bangladesh at home, and he also rose to the occasion in away conditions in South Africa and Australia.

He sent down an eye-watering 357 overs in the format, but maintained a phenomenal average of 2.96, breaking the mold in the quick-scoring era of the Test game. He ended 2024 with an annual strike rate of just 30.1.

He became the fourth bowler from India to take more than 70 Test wickets in a calendar year, following in the footsteps of Ravichandran Ashwin, Anil Kumble and Kapil Dev.

He became the fourth bowler from India to take more than 70 Test wickets in a calendar year, following in the footsteps of Ravichandran Ashwin, Anil Kumble and Kapil Dev.

However, across Test history, none of the 17 bowlers to have taken 70-plus wickets in a calendar year did so at an average as low as Bumrah's. Thirty two of his 71 wickets came during the Border-Gavaskar series against Australia that India lost 1-3 despite his individual brilliance.