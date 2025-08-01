Bumrah released from squad: Will he play Asia Cup or next lot of Tests in India?

London/New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was on Friday released from the national squad after completing his quota of three Tests in the five-match series against England and stakeholders in Indian cricket have already started discussing his next international assignment.

The 31-year-old Bumrah bowled 119.4 overs across three games and took 14 wickets.

"Jasprit Bumrah has been released from India’s squad for the fifth Test of the series against England," BCCI announced in a release on Friday.

Twice Bumrah returned five-wicket hauls -- at the Headingley in the first Test and at the Lord's in the third game.

However at Manchester, Bumrah conceded more than 100 runs in a single innings for the first time in his career.

Bumrah now has 219 wickets in 48 Tests.

Prior to India's departure, chairman of selection committee Ajit Agarkar had confirmed that the pace ace won't play more than three Tests keeping his workload management in mind.

Which format will Bumrah feature next? ======================== India's next international assignment is Asia Cup T20 tournament and it would be a surprise if Bumrah opts to play the tournament considering that the next Test series against West Indies will start in less than a week's time after the event in the UAE.

The Asia Cup will conclude on September 29 and the first Test against the West Indies will start in Ahmedabad on October 2 followed by the second match in New Delhi from October 10-14 . Then in November there are two Tests against South Africa.

"It will be a tricky call but Bumrah loves Test cricket and there are World Test Championship points at stake. As far as T20 is concerned, he can play the series against New Zealand in January, which will be a dress rehearsal for the T20 World Cup," a BCCI source abreast with Indian selection process told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

"If Bumrah plays Asia Cup and suppose India plays the final, no way can he play against West Indies at Ahmedabad. Obviously the question arises, do you need Bumrah against West Indies or he plays Asia Cup after a month's break and plays the two Tests against South Africa. That call, Ajit Agarkar and Gautam Gambhir will have to take," the source added.

