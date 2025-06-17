Bumrah says he had ruled out India captaincy during IPL, informed BCCI before Rohit's retirement

Leeds: The peerless Jasprit Bumrah has revealed that he had ruled out Test captaincy during the IPL itself as part of his workload management, and had informed the BCCI of his desire to prioritise his bowling responsbilities over leadership duties.

During an interaction with former India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik on Sky Sports Cricket, Bumrah explained the thought process behind his decision to turn down the Indian Test captaincy.

"There's no fancy stories to it. There is no controversy or a headlining statement that I was sacked. Before Rohit and Virat retired, I had spoken to the BCCI during the IPL about my workload going forward in a five-match series," Bumrah said.

"I've spoken to the people who have managed my back, I've spoken to the surgeon as well, who's always spoken to me about how smart you have to be about the workloads.

"And then we came to the conclusion that I have to be a little smarter. So then I called the BCCI and said I don't want to be looked at in a leadership role, because I won't be able to give all matches coming to a five-match Test series," added Bumrah.

After Rohit's retirement and with Bumrah ruling himself out, the BCCI appointed Shubman Gill as the skipper of the Test team with his first assignment being the five-match Test series against England, beginning in Leeds on Friday.

During the interaction, Bumrah stressed on the need for continuity in leadership, particularly in a long series, something he would not be able to offer because of his heavy workload as the team's premier bowler.

"The BCCI was looking at me at (a) leadership (role). But then I had to say no as it's not fair for the team as well. It's not fair to the team if in a five-Test series, three matches somebody else is leading and two matches somebody else is leading.

"I always wanted to put the team first, even if me being there as a player offers a lot more just not as a captain," Bumrah said.

"Captaincy is a position. But you always have leaders in the team and I wanted to do. Obviously, if I'm not careful, I don't know about the future, and I don't want to be in a situation where I have to abruptly go away from this format.

"So, I thought that for continuity, and it is only fair to the team that you know the team goes in that direction, where they look at long-term and I could help in whatever way," he added.

Bumrah acknowledged that leading the Indian Test team is a huge honour but added that he loves the game more than captaincy.

"Captaincy meant a lot. I had worked very hard for it. But, unfortunately, sometimes you have to look after the bigger picture. I love cricket more than captaincy so I want to contribute more as a cricketer and to the Indian team as a player.

"Obviously ambitions are there but that's how it is and I called the BCCI and said that I don't want to be looked at in a leadership role," said the magnificent fast bowler.

Plan to play three Tests in England

As far as his participation in the England series in concerned, Bumrah is planning to play in at least three Test matches, including the opener at Headingley.

"Obviously, the number is not decided. First (Test) is definitely on, that is going to happen. Rest, we will see how things are, what is the workload and scenario... but yes, 3 Tests is what I can manage at the moment." India head coach Gautam Gambhir had also said Bumrah could play three Tests in the coming weeks.