Bumrah takes fifer as Australia set India 340-run target in fourth Test

Melbourne, Dec 30 (PTI) Australia set India a 340-run target in the fourth Test after being bowled out for 234 on the final day here on Monday.

India's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah (5/57) expectedly led the show with a five wicket haul, aided well by Mohammed Siraj (3/70) and Ravindra Jadeja (1/33).

Bumrah had entered record books by completing his 200 wickets on Sunday.

Resuming on their overnight sore of 228/9, Australia number 10 and 11, Nathan Lyon (41 off 55) and Scott Boland (15 not out off 74), added six runs in the morning session before Bumrah trapped the former leg before.

Australia had gained a 105-run first inning lead after bowling out India for 369 in their first essay.

Brief scores: Australia 474 & 234 all out in 83.4 overs (Marnus Labuschagne 70, Pat Cummins 41, Nathan Lyon 41; Jasprit Bumrah 5/57, Mohammed Siraj 3/66) India 369 all out in 119.3 overs (Nitish Kumar Reddy 114, Yashasvi Jaiswal 82; Scott Boland 3/57). PTI APA BS BS