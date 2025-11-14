Sports

Bumrah takes fifer, India bundle out South Africa for 159 in first test

India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of South Africa's Ryan Rickelton during the first day of the first Test cricket match between India and South Africa, at the Eden Gardens, in Kolkata, Friday, Nov. 14, 2025.

Kolkata: Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah took a five-wicket haul as India bowled out South Africa for 159 on day one of the opening Test here on Friday.

Bumrah's (5/27) victims included openers Aiden Makram and Ryan Rickleton, Ton de Zorzi, Simon Harmer and Keshav Maharaj.

Pacer Mohammed Siraj (2/47), spinners Kuldeep Yadav (2/36) and Axar Patel (1/21)shared five wickets among themseleves.

It was a disappointing batting performance from the visitors after winning the toss. Wiaan Mulder and de Zorzi were the joint top scorers.

Brief Scores: South Africa 1st innings 159 all out in 55 overs (Wiaan Mulder 24 , Toni de Zorzi 24; Jasprit Bumrah 5/27).

