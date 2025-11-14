Kolkata: Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah took a five-wicket haul as India bowled out South Africa for 159 on day one of the opening Test here on Friday.

Bumrah's (5/27) victims included openers Aiden Makram and Ryan Rickleton, Ton de Zorzi, Simon Harmer and Keshav Maharaj.

Pacer Mohammed Siraj (2/47), spinners Kuldeep Yadav (2/36) and Axar Patel (1/21)shared five wickets among themseleves.

It was a disappointing batting performance from the visitors after winning the toss. Wiaan Mulder and de Zorzi were the joint top scorers.

Brief Scores: South Africa 1st innings 159 all out in 55 overs (Wiaan Mulder 24 , Toni de Zorzi 24; Jasprit Bumrah 5/27).