Bumrah takes three as Australia end day 1 at 311/6

Melbourne, Dec 26 (PTI) India reduced Australia to 311 for 6 at stumps on the opening day of the Boxing Day Test here on Thursday.

Advertisment

Debutant Sam Konstas (60) sparked the home team's charge with a scintillating half-century, marking a dream debut with some stunning strokes.

Usman Khawaja (57), Marnus Labuschagne (72), and Steve Smith (68 not out) all contributed with fifties on a good batting surface.

The peerless Jasprit Bumrah (3/75) was expectedly the pick of the bowlers for India.

Advertisment

After an uncharacteristically quiet first session -- during which Konstas took the attack to the Indian pacer with a barrage of boundaries and sixes, Bumrah returned to his best, picking up three crucial wickets, including the scalps of Travis Head (0) and Mitchell Marsh (4) in quick succession.

Brief Scores: Australia 311 for 6 in 86 overs (Marnus Labuschgane 72; Sam Konstas 60, Usman Khawaja 57; Jasprit Bumrah 3/75). PTI APA BS BS