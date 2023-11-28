Bumrah''s cryptic ''Insta story'' leaves everyone guessing

Mumbai, Nov 28 (PTI) India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah's cryptic Instagram post on Tuesday left all and sundry guessing on social media about the context of his comment.

"Silence is sometimes the best answer," Bumrah posted on his Instagram story, which is linked to his Display Picture (DP).

Instagram stories normally remain for 24 hours and then automatically get removed.

Bumrah has always been a very reticent cricketer, who has preferred to let the ball do the talking and rarely does media interactions, apart from a few pre or post-match interactions during an India series. He is equally less active in the social media space too.

Bumrah couldn't be contacted for a comment on his Insta-story.

The Gujarat slinger has made a brilliant comeback to international fold after a year-long lay-off with lower-back stress fracture followed by a major surgery.

Bumrah was the fourth highest wicket-taker in the just-concluded ODI World Cup with 20 wickets from 11 games. PTI KHS KHS UNG