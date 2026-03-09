Ahmedabad (PTI): The Indian cricket team's resident social media star Arshdeep Singh was at it again after the T20 World Cup triumph, teasing head coach Gautam Gambhir to smile some more, asking Sanju Samson whether justice has finally been done to him and reasserting the collective belief in "Jassi bhai's" magic!

The young pacer, who gives fans a peek into the fun side of the dressing room and his teammates' lives through his reels, posted a roughly 40-second clip featuring Gambhir, Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, and captain Suryakumar Yadav.

It starts with Arshdeep asking an already smiling Gambhir to laugh a bit more.

"Paaji, kade has wi leya karo (brother, you should laugh sometimes)," he quipped quoting from a famous Bollywood comedy film.

"Singh is King," responds Gambhir.

The next frame has opener Abhishek, asked a light-hearted question about what happened to him in the tournament before camera shifts focus to Samson, who scored three consecutive and blazing half centuries to end a period of self doubt.

"Paaji, justice mil gaya? (Have you got justice)," asks Arshdeep to the Kerala man.

Samson answered with a delirious," Yeah." Next up was Kishan, who also smashed a half century in the 96-run final win over New Zealand here on Sunday.

"Ek Bihari (One Bihari)," said Arshdeep.

"Sab pe bhaari (aces everyone)," added Kishan.

To local favourite Axar, who is fondly called Bapu by his teammates, Arshdeep said, "Ek Bapu (Mahatma Gandhi) ne hamein azadi dilayi, ek ne trophy (One Bapu got us freedom, the other got us the trophy)." And then came the tribute to a Siraj statement on Bumrah's genius that became the stuff of memes.

"I believe only in Jassi bhai," said Arshdeep and Siraj almost at the same time.

Bumrah stood in the middle, trying to name the person he believes in but he could not finish the statement as the camera cut to Suryakumar.

"Ye kya kar rahe hum log, jaise ke hum World Cup jeet gaye hon (What are we doing, have we won the World Cup)," said the skipper flashing his winner's medal.