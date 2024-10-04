Buoyant Mohammedan Sporting gear up for Mohun Bagan challenge

Kolkata, Oct 4 (PTI) Fresh off their maiden ISL victory in an away match against Chennaiyin FC, debutants Mohammedan Sporting will aim to carry the same momentum when they square off with heavyweights Mohun Bagan in a lesser known 'Kolkata Derby' this Saturday.

With bragging rights as well as points on the line, Mohammedan Sporting will be eager to prove themselves against one of Indian football’s most dominant forces and resume their rivalry in the ISL.

The black and white brigade secured their maiden win in the ISL by defeating Chennaiyin FC 1-0 last week with Lalremsanga Fanai scoring the decisive goal.

Despite Chennaiyin’s attempts to fight back in the second-half, Mohammedan's defence led by Joseph Adjei and Vanlalzuidika Chhakchhuak remained resolute to take home full three points that has kept them ahead of the city rivals on goal difference.

Mohun Bagan, who are the League Shield Winners, on the other hand are coming on the back of a 0-3 loss to Bengaluru FC as they will be looking to regroup and infuse fresh energy to their attacking duo of Dimitri petratos and Jason Cummings.

Petratos is on the brink of his 50th ISL appearance for the Mariners, and his experience will be vital in guiding the team through in pressure cooker scenario.

The key for the midfield marshalled by Greg Stewart and Manvir Singh will be to dominate possession, pressing high up the pitch and using their full-backs to provide width.

Lalengmawia Ralte has been flawless defensively, winning all 14 of his attempted tackles this season, which will be crucial in stopping Mohammedan's attacks.

Despite their attacking prowess, Mohun Bagan head coach Jose Molina has expressed concern about his team’s defensive frailties.

The Mariners have conceded seven goals in their three matches so far, which has put pressure on their ability to secure results.

Molina has identified that many of their defensive issues stem from mistakes in attack, emphasising that improving their offensive play will help tighten the defense.

"We’re conceding too many goals, and some of them are due to mistakes at the back, but most are because of errors in attack. To improve defensively, we need to attack better,” Molina said.

Mohammedan Sporting, however, may opt for a more cautious approach as they are likely to sit back, absorb pressure, and hit on the counter using the pace of Alexis Gomez and Franca up front.

Kick-off 7.30pm. PTI TAP KHS