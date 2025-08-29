Bus driver's son Naveen credits PKL for changing his life

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) He started playing kabaddi to save himself from studies and Asian Games gold medallist Naveen Kumar Goyat does not regret a bit as he has got fame and financial stability due to the sport, especially after the advent of PKL.

Born to a to bus driver father, hailing from Bhaini Kungar village in Bhiwani district of Harayna, star India raider Goyat has witnessed poverty from close quarters.

"My father is a (bus) driver. He is with his vehicle (Haryana Roadways bus) day and night. I wouldn't meet him for days when I was a child. He comes home once in a week, that too at night and leaves early in the morning," Goyat, who is playing for Haryana Steelers in the Pro Kabaddi League season 12, told PTI in an interview.

"We did not have even our own house. We lived in another person's house and that was a small place. But my father arranged everything for me. He would save money for my diet and will always indulge me by buying costly things for me.

"Whatever I am now currently is because of my father. He has always done a lot for me," Goyat seemed a tad emotional.

The 25-year-old star raider did not exactly fall in love with studies during his childhood and he was more interested in playing sports.

"I chose kabaddi because it is the only sport played in my village. I was not good in studies. I thought I should play kabaddi to save myself from studies," said Goyat who now has a BA degree from IGNOU Delhi.

"At that time, I did not even know what is Asian Games or Olympics. When I started playing in 2010, there was not even PKL. So, I did not know kabaddi players can make money. It was just that I started playing it to save from studies." But then PKL changed Goyat's life when he was first roped in by Dabang Delhi to play in season 6 in 2018. He has been with the Delhi team since then, before Haryana Steelers bought him for Rs 1.2 crore in the 2025 auction in May.

The PKL season 12 kick-started on Friday in Visakhapatnam.

"In 2014, PKL came and people started getting money. Kabaddi is getting popular and PKL has played a big role in that. Kabaddi players from all over the world come here. We learn from them and they also learn from them.

"My financial condition has changed. It is much better now. We now have our own house and a car. Life has changed. It's because of PKL, not for me only but for most of the players in the league." Goyat, known as 'Naveen Express' for his raids was an important member of the Indian team that beat Pakistan in the semifinals and Iran in a controversial final in the Hangzhou Asian Games in 2023.

"When I started playing kabaddi, my goal was to play for the country and I have now realised that. I want to bring more laurels for the country and as well as my team in the PKL. As players, we have to give our best wherever we play, club or country." Goyat, who currently works as a Junior Warrant Officer in the Indian Air Force, has earned 1102 raid points in the PKL, comprising of 66 Super 10s and 16 Super Raids.

Surjeet Singh Narwal remembers playing kabaddi in mud ======================================== For experienced defender Surjeet Singh Narwal, another key member of the Indian team that won gold in the Asian Games in 2023, passion for the sport was the driving force initially before PKL gave him livelihood also.

"When I started it was all about passion for sport. Money was never the reason. I played a little of cricket initially in my village, but kabaddi was the sport I took up seriously.

"Honestly, I never thought kabaddi players would get good money before PKL changed all that. We began getting opportunities every season, and with that, the financial rewards also came," said Narwal, who is playing for Dabang Delhi this season.

"Earlier, kabaddi players didn’t earn much, even if they played at national level. But PKL has changed that. Players are now financially secure, and their families are in a much better position," said Narwal who was bought for Rs 20 lakh in the auction.

"PKL has raised the standard of the game not only in India but also in Asia. Players from other countries, like Iran, get exposure here too..

Narwal has the most tackle points (443) by an Indian player in PKL. He is just behind Fazel Atrachali in terms of most tackle points and has scored the most High-5s (34) in PKL. He has played for Puneri Paltan, U Mumba, Bengal Warriorz, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, Bengaluru Bulls and Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Hailing from Kathura village in Sonepat district of Haryana, Narwal rose to the top the hard way.

"Like most players from villages, the main challenge was lack of facilities. We did practice in the mud and with limited resources. But because kabaddi was such a big part of our community, we kept going.

"I am the seventh player from my village to play at the Asian Games, so that environment kept me motivated." PTI PDS PDS KHS