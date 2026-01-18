BWF to continue its 25-second time clock trials to curb delays; players, coaches divided

New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) The Badminton World Federation (BWF) will test its 25-second time clock at the Indonesia Masters next week, continuing trials at select World Tour tournaments to curb tactical delays and standardise match flow, a move that has drawn mixed reactions from players and coaches.

Under the system, the clock starts once the umpire updates the score, with both server and receiver required to be ready to serve and receive before 25 seconds expire.

China's world number two Wang Zi Yi welcomed the move, saying the players would adapt if the rule was enforced uniformly.

"If the rule is going to apply, players will adjust to it. It will address the issue of delay by players," Wang told PTI.

Denmark’s Mathias Christiansen, however, expressed scepticism, questioning whether the clock will address the root of the problem.

"I must say I'm a little bit sceptical about it. If the umpires are taking good care of the match and make it smooth, I don't think there is any problem," he said after reaching the India Open final.

"I don’t think it will address tactical delays." Players may towel off, drink water or apply cold spray without seeking permission, provided they are ready within the allotted time. Umpires retain discretion to allow longer breaks in exceptional circumstances such as medical intervention or extensive court mopping.

Tokyo Olympic champion Chen Yu Fei said adjusting after physically demanding rallies could be challenging.

"I think when we finish long rallies, I feel 20-25 seconds is not enough but we can try," she said after finishing at the semifinal.

The BWF said analysis of hundreds of Major Championship and World Tour matches showed that, in rallies without interruptions, the average time between points was 22 seconds compared to nine seconds of actual rally time, leading the federation to conclude that 25 seconds struck the right balance between recovery and match flow.

Not all stakeholders agree. Korean singles coach Hyunil Lee termed the allotted time excessive.

"Twenty-five seconds is very long. It should be enough, maybe even less," he said.

Approved by the BWF Council at its meeting on August 29 last year, the rules came into effect at the Australia Open Super 500 from November 18 to 23 as part of the federation's initiative to improve sport presentation and ensure continuous play.

Former India doubles player and current coach B Sumeeth Reddy said standardising the rule was necessary but cautioned that practicality must be factored in.

"In general, standardising the norms is always better so that a set rule is in place," said Reddy, who works closely with former world number one Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty.

"Some matches finish fast because players don't take breaks, while some last forever because of repeated pauses. From a spectator's point of view, that becomes boring," he said.

Reddy said tactical delays and subjective umpiring that had long existed in the sport.

"I give credit to players who are able to take that extra break and convince the umpire. That's an art in itself," he said, adding that the time clock could help cut undue delays.

However, he warned against rigid enforcement after physically draining rallies.

"After a 100 or 150-shot rally, you cannot expect a player to be ready in 20 to 25 seconds. That buffer has to be there," he said.

"I think 25 seconds is a decent amount of time, especially in doubles where rallies are shorter, but sensibility has to come into play." Former India player Arvind Bhat backed the move, saying the lack of clarity around time between rallies had allowed gamesmanship to persist.

"Right now it's very haphazard. It depends on your relationship with the umpire," said Bhat, a 2014 German Open champion.

"With a time clock, that is ruled out. It becomes fair for both players." The BWF has conducted preliminary system tests without enforcement and plans further trials in the coming months alongside consultations with member associations, coaches and players before deciding on permanent adoption of the system. PTI ATK SSC SSC