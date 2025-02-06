BWF to test new 3x15 scoring system in selected competitions from April

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) With an aim to attract new audience to the sport and make the matches shorter, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) is set to trial a new 3x15 scoring system in selected competitions for at least six months, starting April this year.

The existing format offers 21-point best-of-three-game matches (3x21).

The BWF Council, the decision-making body of the world governing body, endorsed the 3x15 scoring system, which is already part of the Alternative Laws of Badminton, to replace the current scoring system during its meeting in Kuala Lumpur in November.

"As part of its due diligence, BWF Council approved a plan to practically test the 3 x 15 (setting to 21) system at selected Continental Championships, Grade 3 tournaments, national and international leagues, and national tournaments from approximately April to September/October 2025," BWF said.

International Challenge, International Series and Future Series competitions fall under Grade 3 tournaments.

Explaining the reasons behind selecting the new scoring system, BWF said: “Compared to the current system, 3x15 has fewer points per game, which increases the probability that each point will be more exciting. Compared to the current system, 3x15 reaches the end points in games faster and strikes the best balance of excitement, both in each game and in the overall number of games." The BWF also stated that the 3x15 system will lead to shorter matches, better scheduling, maintain fan interest, and benefit player health and longevity.

"The 3x15 system shows the greatest probability for the lowest number of rallies, and compared to 5x11, 3x15 provides a more consistent length of games." The BWF said it will survey key stakeholders at each tournament as well as an overall survey of all Members, Athletes’ Commissions (players), technical officials, and commercial partners near the end of the testing period.

"Pending an outcome of testing and survey results, BWF Council will make a final decision whether to propose this new system to the BWF Annual General Meeting 2026." BWF added that "a proposal could go forward to the BWF Annual General Meeting in April 2026 for a decision, pending the outcome of testing and stakeholder surveying this year." BWF has been experimenting with scoring systems, leading to the evolution of the badminton scoring system from 15x3 to 7x5 to 21x3 over the years.

Under the original scoring system, matches were decided in a best-of-three format—15 points for men’s and all doubles fixtures, and 11 points for women, with only the person serving winning a point.

In 2002, the 7x5 scoring system was briefly introduced before shifting to the current rally point system – 21x3 – in 2006.

In between, the BWF also introduced an 11x5 scoring system on an experimental basis in 2014. It was again proposed in 2021 but failed to gain the required votes during the 82nd BWF AGM. PTI ATK AT