BWF to trial 25-second Time Clock system at Indonesia Masters

New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) The Badminton World Federation will continue testing its 25-second Time Clock system between rallies at the Indonesia Masters, to be held from January 20 to 25, following its implementation at the Australian Open last year.

"The system will be in effect for all matches (qualifying and main draw), with full enforcement by umpires as per regulations," BWF said in a release.

During the trial phase, the Time Clock will be used at selected HSBC BWF World Tour tournaments.

Under the new regulation, players will have 25 seconds after a rally ends to get ready to serve.

"Players do not need to serve within 25 seconds – just be in position and ready," it said.

A visible countdown clock will be placed beside the court, and players are responsible for monitoring the time themselves.

The receiver is also given 25 seconds, but once the server is ready, the receiver is not permitted to delay play further, even if time remains on the clock.

According to BWF, the initiative aims to "make matches faster and more consistent, addresses player complaints that umpires judge delays differently, reduce confusion, make timing rules clearer, allow players freedom to towel, drink or talk to coaches." Umpires may penalise players for undue delay, with sanctions ranging from a warning to a yellow or red card.

BWF clarified that a player is deemed ready when both feet are stationary and on the ground in the correct serving or receiving position, the server is holding the shuttle, the receiver’s hand is down, and both players are facing each other.

Players are allowed to talk to coaches, towel off, drink, tie shoelaces or self-apply cold spray or other treatment within the 25-second window without seeking umpire permission, though they must comply immediately with any umpire instructions after losing a rally.

Shuttle changes must be requested immediately and completed within the allotted time. Short mopping will not stop the clock, while longer court maintenance will pause it, with players required to resume play as soon as the court is ready.

The apex body also said that the umpire may also stop the clock in cases of disputes, referee intervention, injuries, extended instant review system decisions, or any unexpected situations. PTI ATK AH AH