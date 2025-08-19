BWF World Junior C'ships: Tanvi, Unnati & Bhargav Ram-Viswa Tej to lead strong Indian line-up

New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) Fast-rising shuttlers Tanvi Sharma and Unnati Hooda, along with boys’ doubles pair of Bhargav Ram Arigela and Viswa Tej Gobburu, will lead a 25-member Indian squad at the BWF World Junior Championships to be held in Guwahati from October 6 to 19.

The Indian contingent also features Asian Junior Championships bronze medallist Vennala Kalagotla and Rakshitha Sree, making it one of the strongest Indian line-ups for the marquee junior event.

The Suhandinata Cup (mixed team championships) will be played from October 6 to 11, followed by the individual events from October 13 to 19 at the National Centre of Excellence.

"We are very excited that India will be fielding one of its strongest contingents for the World Junior Championships on home turf," said Badminton Association of India Secretary Sanjay Mishra in a release.

"Our squad boasts two World Junior No. 1s and a few players who have already made their mark on the senior circuit, and I am confident that we will see Indian players on the podium this time.” India last hosted the tournament in 2008 when Saina Nehwal became the first Indian shuttler to win gold, while RMV Guru Sai Dutt bagged the bronze in boys’ singles. The country has so far won 11 medals at the event, including four silver and six bronze.

Tanvi, the current junior world No. 1 and US Open Super 300 runner-up, and Unnati, who has won Super 100 titles at the 2022 Odisha Masters and 2023 Abu Dhabi Masters besides upsetting PV Sindhu at the recent China Open, will shoulder India’s medal hopes.

The final squad was picked through a two-stage trial that featured Asian Junior Championships participants, world junior top-20 players, BAI singles top-8, BAI doubles top-4 pairs and juniors inside the BWF senior top-50. Tanvi and Vennala, both Asian Junior bronze medallists, earned direct selection.

As per the format, 10 boys and 10 girls from the squad will play the mixed team championships. Vennala will also pair with Reshika U in girls’ doubles, while Bhavya Chhabra and Vishnu Kedhar Kode will feature in boys’ doubles and mixed doubles.

Indian team: Boys’ Singles (U19): Rounak Chouhan, Gnana Dattu T.T., Lalthazuala H, Suryaksh Rawat Girls’ Singles (U19): Tanvi Sharma, Vennala Kalagotla, Unnati Hooda, Rakshitha Sree S.

Boys’ Doubles (U19): Sumith A.R./Bhavya Chhabra, Bhargav Ram Arigela/Viswa Tej Gobburu, Vishnu Kedhar Kode/Mithileish P. Krishnan Girls’ Doubles (U19): Vennala Kalagotla/Reshika U, Gayatri Rawat/Mansa Rawat, Aanya Bisht/Angel Punera Mixed Doubles (U19): Bhavya Chhabra/Vishakha Toppo, Lalramsanga C/Taarini Suri, Vishnu Kedhar Kode/Keerthy Manchala, Vansh Dev/Dianka Waldia. PTI ATK PDS PDS