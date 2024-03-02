CA chief Hockley denies reports Big Three ignored study to save Test cricket

Sydney, Mar 2 (PTI) Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley on Saturday rebutted reports that India, England and his organisation had not paid attention to a draft presented to the International Cricket Council to save Test cricket.

A report in the Sydney Morning Herald said that the three powerful boards were dismissive of a document compiled by New Zealand Cricket chair Martin Snedden, who proposed an overhaul of the future tours program (FTP) to save the longest version of the game.

"Categorically, I think there was some misreporting around that. Certainly, the discussions I'm in at the moment are very much thinking about how we can optimise the calendar and how we can continue to grow cricket around the world," Hockely told SEN Cricket.

The changes proposed in the blueprint document include additional windows for T20 leagues other than the Indian Premier League, alteration in the World Test Championship points system, 40-over ODIs, apprehensions about T20Is and an effort towards pooling of broadcast rights revenue for bilateral series.

Hockley, when asked about the report, denied suggestions that the powerful nations were turning a blind eye to Test cricket, saying he had met Snedden during the New Zealand-Australia first Test in Wellington and conveyed to him that Australia was very much committed to help ICC ensure all the three formats flourish.

"We had a great catch-up with Martin (Snedden) here yesterday (Friday in Wellington),” Hockley said.

"We're very much involved with that piece of work. I think at Cricket Australia we've got good influence and I think we've got a really important role to play around the ICC in terms of driving strategy.

"I think that Cricket Australia has been behind many of the developments. Whether that's the introduction of the World Test Championship. I'm on the FTP working group with the ICC, and making sure that we're keeping all three formats healthy and strong, that we're growing the game in all territories," he added.

Pointing out the growth of cricket across the world, Hockley said countries like the United States too had embraced the game and would be co-hosting the T20 World Cup with the West Indies later this year.

"It's just brilliant to see the way that the T20 World Cup in the US has been embraced. I understand that ticket sales were 20 times oversubscribed when they were when they were released.

"So, I think cricket has a great opportunity to have a format strategy where all the formats play a role and all fit together. That is really the essence of the work that Martin has started. It's incumbent on all of us as members working together to make sure that we continue to take it forward," he added.

Hockley added that Australia had great respect for the World Test Championship and that its men's Test cricket was its prized property.

"Practically, it is making sure that the World Test Championship is given greater prominence so each Test series has context.

"I think it's looking at the economic viability in different territories and how we make sure that it is economically viable for those countries where it isn't (currently). Still for Australia... men's Test cricket is the most valuable property. So, it's really working together.

"Then on the calendar, it's trying to configure the calendar in a way that there's space for all three formats," he concluded.