CA Kuttappa returns as head coach of Indian men's boxing team

New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) Dronacharya awardee CA Kuttappa has returned as the head coach of the Indian men's boxing team for a third stint, the Boxing Federation of India confirmed on Tuesday.

The Services man replaces SAI Rohtak coach Dharmender Yadav, who was appointed last year. Yadav, however, will continue to be part of the men's coaching setup.

"Yes CA Kuttappa has been appointed as the coach in charge and Dharmender Yadav will also continue to be a part of the coach staff," BFI Executive Director Col Arun Malik told PTI.

The change at the helm comes in the wake of an underwhelming couple of years for Indian men's boxing.

Only two male boxers managed to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics, and the slide continued at the 2025 World Championships in Liverpool, where the men's contingent failed to win a single medal for the first time in 12 years.

Kuttappa is no stranger to the role, having previously served as the men's head coach during both the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Over the years, he has been closely associated with several major milestones in Indian boxing and was part of the national support staff during the 2008 Beijing Games, where Vijender Singh clinched the country's first-ever Olympic medal in the sport.

Meanwhile, former High Performance Director Santiago Nieva, who was appointed women's foreign coach last month, has also arrived for the camp. SAI's Geeta Chanu will serve as the coach in charge for the women's team.

Boxers have assembled at the Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports (NIS), Patiala, since January 12 and will train there until March 14 under the supervision of the national coaching and support staff.

As per the BFI's selection policy for 2026, the top four finishers in Olympic weight categories at the recently concluded National Championships have been inducted into the camp, along with gold and silver medallists from non-Olympic weight divisions.

It is also learnt that proven international performers such as reigning 57kg world champion Jaismine Lamboria and World Cup Finals gold medallist Parveen Hooda (60kg), both of whom sustained injuries during the Nationals, will be included in the camp as wildcards.

In addition, a few boxers who displayed strong potential but failed to reach the medal rounds, will also be granted wildcard entries to ensure depth and competition within the camp.

With marquee tournaments such as the Asian Championships, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games lined up, 2026 will be a crucial year for Indian boxers.

The boxers' first international assignment of the year will be the Boxam International Tournament, beginning February 2 in La Nucia, Spain.

As per the selection criteria, gold medallists in Olympic weight categories and silver medallists in non-Olympic divisions will represent India in the tournament. PTI APA APA AH AH