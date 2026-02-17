CA planning to host one BBL game in India next season: report

Melbourne, Feb 17 (PTI) Cricket Australia (CA) is considering to host a Big Bash League (BBL) game in India next season in a bid to tap the lucrative market there, according to a report.

CA's bold move is part of a wider strategy to intertwine the lucrative Indian market with the BBL ahead of a near-certain sale for at least two of its eight franchises, according to a report in 'Sen Cricket'.

According to the report, two senior CA officials have travelled to India recently to chalk out the possibility of a game, possibly in Chennai.

"Head of business operations Phil Rigby and head of competition development and strategy Margot Harley flew to India as discussions ramp up around the logistics of an offshore game," the report read.

The report said Perth Scorchers appear to be a logical choice to play in India "given their time zone and an openness from WACA officials to consider offers from wealthy Indian business figures." "However a deal is far from complete, given approval would need to be granted from various stakeholders, including broadcasters and the BCCI," it said.

The BBL is one of the top cricket leagues in the world. Perth Scorchers have been the most successful team, having won the title six times.