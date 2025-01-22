CAB unveils stand named after war-hero Col NJ Nair and legendary cricketer Jhulan Goswami

Kolkata, Jan 22 (PTI) The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) unveiled stands named after Ashok Chakra awardee late Col N.J. Nair and legendary former India women's cricket team skipper Jhulan Goswami before the start of the first T20 International between India and England at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday.

Col Nair was one of the country's war heroes as he was martyred while fighting the Naga rebels in 1993, while Goswami's 255 wickets in women's ODIs is still the highest by any bowler in the history of the format. "As a young girl, I always dreamt of playing cricket at Eden Gardens. Today, standing in front of a stand with my name on it feels like a dream I never dared to imagine. Thank you to everyone who’s been part of my cricketing journey," Goswami wrote on her official 'X' handle.

She was present at the venue and also rang the customary bell before the start of the match.