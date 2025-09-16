CABI confirms Colombo as neutral venue for Pakistan fixtures in Women's T20 WC for Blind

New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) The Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) on Tuesday added Colombo as a neutral venue to stage matches involving Pakistan during the maiden Women's T20 World Cup.

Kathmandu was the original neutral venue, but the CABI informed in a press release that Sri Lanka has been added as an additional host owing to the prevailing volatile situation in Nepal.

The shifting of the venue was decided after the Executive Committee of the World Blind Cricket Council (WBCC) held a virtual meeting on Monday.

The CABI officials will soon begin consultations with their counterparts in Colombo to oversee arrangements.

New Delhi and Bengaluru are the other venues of the tournament to be held from November 11 to November 25.

The tournament will feature 21 league matches, two semi-finals, and a grand finale, with games spread across New Delhi, Bengaluru, and Colombo.

Speaking on the upcoming World Cup, Mahantesh G. Kivadasannavar, Chairman of CABI said, "This World Cup is more than just a tournament, it is a celebration of courage, skill, and inclusion.

"Hosting it in India is a matter of pride, and I am confident our girls will rise to the occasion, inspire millions, and make the nation proud." Apart from India, the tournament will feature teams from Australia, England, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and the USA.