Union Cabinet approves India's 2030 CWG bid, says Ahmedabad ideal host

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved India's bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, naming Ahmedabad as the "ideal" venue because of its "World-class stadiums, cutting-edge training facilities, and a passionate sporting culture".

The decision comes days after the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) gave its nod to the proposal after a submission of the 'Expression of Interest' in March.

"The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi approved the proposal of the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports for submission of bid for the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2030," stated a release from the Press Information Bureau.

"It also gave its approval to sign the Host Collaboration Agreement (HCA) along with the required Guarantees from concerned Ministries, Departments and Authorities and sanction of required grant-in-aid to Gujarat Government, in case the bid gets accepted," the release added.

August 31 is the last date to submit the bid for the event and the IOA is expected to complete the formalities in the next 48 hours. India last hosted the CWG in 2010.

The General Assembly of Commonwealth Sport will decide the host country in the last week of November in Glasgow. India's chances of bagging the event have brightened as Canada has pulled out of the race citing budgetary constraints.

The PIB statement after the cabinet meeting stated that Ahmedabad would be the ideal host city for the Games.

"Ahmedabad is an ideal host city offering world class stadiums, cutting-edge training facilities, and a passionate sporting culture. Narendra Modi Stadium, the largest stadium in the world, has already demonstrated its capability by successfully hosting the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Final," it said.

India is also aiming to conduct the 2036 Olympic Games and for that too, Ahmedabad is a front-runner as the host city. The city's sporting infrastructure is being upgraded with that ambition.

The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave is one of the prime venues that is currently under construction and apart from the Narendra modi Cricket Stadium, it is designed to house an aquatics centre and a football stadium along with two arenas for indoor sports.

Athletes from 72 countries participate in the Commonwealth Games and the government feels that that the event would end up "benefiting local businesses and generating revenue".

"Beyond sports, hosting the CWG in India would leave a lasting impact boosting tourism, creating jobs and inspiring millions of young athletes.

"Apart from that, a large number of professionals will be getting opportunities in Sports science, Event Operations and Management, Logistics and transport coordinators, Broadcast and media, IT and communications, Public relations and communications and in other fields as well," it said.

Will foster national pride

The government feels that having such a "globally prestigious event" will foster a strong sense of national pride and unity.

"It will provide a shared national experience and boost the morale of our Nation. It will inspire a new generation of athletes to enter into Sports as a career option and encourage greater participation in sports at all levels," the release stated.

Elaborate roster planned for 2030

The 2026 CWG, which will be held in Glasgow, has been massively scaled down to prevent the budget from overshooting. As a result, some major disciplines like wrestling, shooting, badminton and hockey have been left out of the roster.

However, the IOA has made it clear that the 2030 Games, if they are held in India, will have an elaborate roster featuring all the disciplines that have been dropped by Glasgow.

"The plan is to have all our medal-earning sports like shooting, archery, wrestling etc. Our traditional sports like kabaddi, and kho kho should also be there," IOA joint secretary Kalyan Chaubey had said after an IOA SGM in Delhi earlier this month.