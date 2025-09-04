CAFA Nations Cup: India qualify for third-place match at expense of Tajikistan

Hisor (Tajikistan), Sep 4 (PTI) The Indian football team secured a berth for the CAFA Nations Cup third-place match on head-to-head record after tournament co-hosts Tajikistan and Iran played out a 2-2 draw here on Thursday.

India, who were earlier in the day held to a goalless draw by Afghanistan, had beaten Tajikistan 2-1 in their tournament opener, and that result proved to be vital for Khalid Jamil's squad as far as their progression was concerned.

India and Tajikistan ended with four points each but Jamil's side finished second in Group B on the basis of head to head result.

India will play their third-fourth place match on September 8, and their opponents will be known on Friday, after the completion of the two Group A matches in Tashkent.

Mohammad Mohebi (38' 47') put Iran on course with his two strikes but Shahrom Samiev (58t') and Zoir Dzhuraboev (78') brought Tajikistan back into the contest with their second-half goals.

However, that was not enough for Tajikistan to remain in contention for the third-place match.

Earlier in the day, the Indian team could not make use of the chances that came its way.

Afghanistan started the game on the offensive, though India created more clear-cut chances in the opening exchanges on the counter.

A little after the quarter-hour mark, Ashique Kuruniyan managed to break through behind on the left and cut it back for Irfan Yadwad, who missed his shot.

India goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu was called into action in the 24th minute, when he made a smart save off of a long shot by Ali Reza Panahi. Minutes later, Yadwad was played through into the Afghanistan box, but his eventual shot went wide of the far post.

Ashique managed to close down Afghanistan centre-back Mahboob Hanifi in the 34th minute, and stole the ball inside the box, and only had goalkeeper Faisal Ahmad Hamidi to beat, but the latter smothered the ball.

The India winger received a booking for colliding with Hamidi in his efforts to get to the ball.

Jithin MS, who got his first start in India colours, tip-toed around his marker on the right and squared it to Ashique, minutes before the half-time interval, but the latter's shot from the edge of the area was blocked.

Jithin had another chance in the first half injury time, when he got onto a clearance at the edge of the Afghanistan box and fired it on the half turn, sending the ball agonisingly over the woodwork.

India gained more control of the game after the change of ends, head coach Khalid Jamil opting to introduce Manvir Singh (Jr) and Vikram Partap Singh into the fray.

The first real chance of the half came around the hour mark, when Nikhil Prabhu, with the outside of his boot, threaded a through ball to a chasing Jithin, but it was just out of the latter's reach.

Jithin had another chance after Uvais' long throw found Jithin at the far post, but his shot went over in the 66th minute.

Afghanistan had arguably the best chance of the game in the 71st minute, when Hossein Zamani cut one back from the right to Yama Sherzad, whose shot was tipped onto the cross-bar by Sandhu.

The Lions of Khorasan began to gain more momentum towards the end of the match, but the Blue Tigers' defence held on to earn the draw.

India had lost to Afghanistan in their last meeting during the second round 2026 World Cup Qualifiers in March 2024. PTI AH KHS APA APA