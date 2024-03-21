Calicut Heroes beat Delhi Toofans to win first-ever Prime Volleyball trophy

Chennai, Mar 21 (PTI) Calicut Heroes came up with a stunning performance to upset Delhi Toofans in the Prime Volleyball League final here on Thursday, securing a 15-13, 15-10, 13-15, 15-12 victory, thus conquering their maiden title.

Delhi started well, defending Calicut's aggressive attacks. Lazar Dodic and Santhosh presented their attacking prowess, only for a series of serve errors from Delhi allowing Calicut to overcome the deficit.

Vikas Maan made solid blocks, whereas Jerome Vinith contributed to Calicut's defence. Meanwhile, Perotto's magical super serve helped Calicut attain an early lead in the contest.

Delhi started to attack from the middle, engaging Aayush and Aponza, whereas Calicut depended on Jerome and Chirag's attack from opposite ends.

Danial's monster block on Dodic boosted Calicut's courage. Delhi did not help itself with some unforced errors, and Calicut began to sail through.

Danial then made a couple of essential blocks on the Delhi attackers, and Calicut extended the lead to 2-0. Santhosh found himself shackled by Danial, while Perotto continued with his attacking approach.

Two crucial blocks from Aponza and Manoj inspired Delhi to win the third set. Mukesh became an unlikely hero for Delhi, whereas Rohit's electrifying serves tested Calicut.

Nevertheless, in the fourth set, Jerome cancelled out Delhi's defence with barbaric hits from the right, and Calicut completed a monumental title success.