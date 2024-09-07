Calls for cancelling India-Bangladesh cricket series amidst Hindu killings

New Delhi: The call from various quarters within India to cancel the cricket series against Bangladesh starting from Sept 19 is gowing over human rights issues in Bangladesh, particularly the treatment of Hindu minorities.

X users like @VIKRAMPRATAPSIN and @KreatelyMedia tagged the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officials, including its president Jay Shah, and urged them to reconsider the sporting engagement.

I will post this Daily . Day 1



Hindus are getting brutally butchered in Bangladesh & BCCI is hosting Bangladesh cricket team in India for Bilateral series. @JayShah @BCCI @HMOIndia Do not do this . You are doing blunder that will go down in history that your hands were also… pic.twitter.com/NyXyb36ITr — Vikram Pratap Singh (@VIKRAMPRATAPSIN) September 6, 2024

While there hasn't been an official statement directly addressing these calls for cancellation, historical precedents suggest that the BCCI might lean towards maintaining the series unless there's overwhelming pressure or governmental intervention.

However, the social media storm might force the BCCI to at least publicly acknowledge the concerns or engage in dialogue with stakeholders.