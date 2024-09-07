Sports

Calls for cancelling India-Bangladesh cricket series amidst Hindu killings

Masaba Naqvi
New Delhi: The call from various quarters within India to cancel the cricket series against Bangladesh starting from Sept 19 is gowing over human rights issues in Bangladesh, particularly the treatment of Hindu minorities.

X users like @VIKRAMPRATAPSIN and @KreatelyMedia tagged the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officials, including its president Jay Shah, and urged them to reconsider the sporting engagement.

While there hasn't been an official statement directly addressing these calls for cancellation, historical precedents suggest that the BCCI might lean towards maintaining the series unless there's overwhelming pressure or governmental intervention. 

However, the social media storm might force the BCCI to at least publicly acknowledge the concerns or engage in dialogue with stakeholders.

