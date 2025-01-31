Calmer Lahiri just outside Top-10, Nieman leads as DeChambeau lurks at International Series India

Gurugram, Jan 31 (PTI) Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri felt more composed as he carded a one-under 71 in the second round to lie just outside the top-10 at the inaugural International Series India here on Friday.

Starting from the 10th tee, Lahiri registered three birdies against two bogeys. With a two-round total of 72-71, he was tied-11 when play was suspended due to darkness.

"I played really good today. In contrast to how I played yesterday, I think today was a much better rhythm. I hit the ball really good. I think I had 15, 16 greens today, at least. I putted 15, 16 times, couple of times from the fringe, which is really good around this golf course," he said.

"I would say I probably left three, four shots out there. Maybe a putt on seven or eight or six. So there were quite a few opportunities.

"Felt really comfortable, which is strange. Haven't felt comfortable in DLF for a long time. So I think that's the biggest positive for me, because there's so many uncomfortable shots on this golf course, especially the way they've set it up with the pins.” Five players ahead of Lahiri had yet to finish their second rounds.

Colombian Joaquin Nieman produced the only bogey-free round of the week so far, posting a 68 with one eagle and two birdies after an opening 70. Nieman sits at six-under, leading Japan’s Kazuki Higa (69-71) and American Ollie Schneiderjans (71-69) by two shots.

Half of the field had yet to complete the second round, with nine to 15 holes remaining, delaying the start of the third round. Any further delays could complicate the schedule.

The tournament committee has decided on a shotgun start for the third round, where all groups will tee off simultaneously from different holes.

"We have 36 holes in. We don't know if it'll be 54 or 72. That's another big question that I guess ‘fog’ will tell. Hopefully, if we get wildly lucky and we don't have fog tomorrow, maybe we (will) have 72," Lahiri said.

At 1-under for 36 holes, Lahiri was tied with Bryson DeChambeau (71-72) among others. The two-time US Open winner had to come back in the morning to finish his first round at 71.

Four players, including Guatemalan Jose Toledo, who brought in the week’s best card so far with 66 that included nine birdies, five of which were in a row from the third to the seventh.

Toledo (75-66) was tied fourth at 3-under with Abraham Ancer, Justin Quiban and the first round leader, Eugenio Chacarra, who have yet to finish their third round.