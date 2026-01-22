Cameron Scott takes Stage 3 glory but Mudgway tightens grip on Yellow Jersey

Pune, Jan 22 (PTI) Despite missing podium on Stage 3, Luke Mudgway limited his losses expertly to win the Green Jersey for the Best Sprinter and retained the ‘Yellow Jersey’ as overall General Qualification leader in the Pune Grand Tour 2026 here on Thursday.

But this stage’s star was Cameron Nicholas Scott of Li Ning Star, China, who clocked a strong at 03:04:13.

Scott’s acceleration proved decisive in the final metres, edging out Georgios Bouglas (03:04:13) of Burgos Burpellet BH, Spain, who had led for long stretches, only to be caught in the final kick.

Timothy Dupont (03:04:13) of Tarteletto–Isorex, Belgium, completed the podium, whereas, Zeb Kyffin of Terengganu Cycling team, Malaysia, finished fourth.

Just behind the leading quadruple, Clement Alleno (03:04:13) of Burgos Burpellet BH, Spain, crossed the line in fourth, having topped the overall King of the Mountains standings and winning the Polka Dot Jersey.

Stage One and Two winner Mudgway (03:04:13) could not match the pace at the sharp end this time, finishing sixth.

But Mudgway sits atop the general classification with a cumulative time of 07:36:10, holding a slender 14-second advantage over Carter Alan Bettles of Roojai Insurance Winspace, Thailand.

Yorben Lauryssen, of Tarteletto–Isorex, Belgium, remains firmly in the mix, just 17 seconds off the lead.

With three stages completed, the Bajaj Pune Grand Tour now turns toward its conclusion.

Stage Four, the Pune Pride Loop, will cover 95 kilometres with an elevation of 578 metres, threading through the city's modern avenues and historic landmarks, including Shaniwar Wada.