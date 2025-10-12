Sports

Campbell, Hope fifties take WI to 173/2 against India

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
New Update

New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) John Campbell and Shai Hope scored unbeaten half centuries as West Indies ended day three of the second Test at 173 for 2 against India here on Sunday.

Asked to follow on after folding for 248 in their first innings, Campbell (87 batting;145 balls) and Hope (66 batting; 103b) showed character with an unbeaten 138-run stand to cut down India's lead to 97 runs when stumps were called.

Earlier in the day, wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav completed a five-wicket haul to help bundle out West Indies for 248 in their first innings.

Brief scores: India 1st innings: 518 for 5 declared; 134.2 overs West Indies: 248 and 173/2; 49 overs (John Campbell 87 batting, Shai Hope 66 batting; Mohammed Siraj 1/10, Washington Sundar 1/44). PTI APA TAP