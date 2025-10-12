Campbell, Hope fifties take WI to 173/2 against India

New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) John Campbell and Shai Hope scored unbeaten half centuries as West Indies ended day three of the second Test at 173 for 2 against India here on Sunday.

Asked to follow on after folding for 248 in their first innings, Campbell (87 batting;145 balls) and Hope (66 batting; 103b) showed character with an unbeaten 138-run stand to cut down India's lead to 97 runs when stumps were called.

Earlier in the day, wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav completed a five-wicket haul to help bundle out West Indies for 248 in their first innings.

Brief scores: India 1st innings: 518 for 5 declared; 134.2 overs West Indies: 248 and 173/2; 49 overs (John Campbell 87 batting, Shai Hope 66 batting; Mohammed Siraj 1/10, Washington Sundar 1/44). PTI APA TAP