Can Gill keep his vice captaincy?

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) Sanju Samson's fluent knock against South Africa in the series-deciding final match in Ahmedabad will put pressure on injured Shubman Gill, whose position as vice-captain could be revisited for the upcoming New Zealand series as well as the upcoming T20 World Cup. Back as an opener after Gill's toe injury during net session in Lucknow, Samson smashed 37 off 22 balls in all important game, a day before the squad for New Zealand home series and T20 World Cup is set to be announced.

Not that Samson's position in 15-member squad is under doubt, this knock makes him a contender to regain his rightful place as Abhishek Sharma's opening partner. The 26-year-old Gill was appointed the T20 vice-captain keeping in mind BCCI's long-term goal of replacing Suryakumar Yadav as an all-format national captain.

However, Gill's game has not been in sync with Team India's philosophy of attack at all costs as he has failed to get a fifty since comeback into the T20 set-up.

Worse, his strike-rate has dropped and technical problems of change in stance for better results in Test format has also impacted his T20 batting.

Gill's ascension as vice-captain had actually created a problem for Samson, who had better T20 credentials at the international level with three hundreds in the previous season and was forced to bat down the order in the Asia Cup.

Clearly uncomfortable after being removed from opening slot for no fault of his, Samson lost his place in the playing eleven before getting a chance to open once again due to Gill's injury.

Gill's injury could well be a blessing in disguise for the Indian team management which is already grappling with an out-of-form player in skipper Suryakumar Yadav.