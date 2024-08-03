Can Manu Bhaker handle fortune and fame post Paris double?

Chateauroux, Aug 3 (PTI) History-maker Manu Bhaker remains unaffected by her monumental achievement at the Paris Olympics but only time will tell if the 22-year-old can stay that way following the fame and fortune she will receive upon her arrival in India.

Manu has earned herself a three-month break after becoming the first Indian to win two medals at the same Olympics after Independence.

With two bronze medals in a span of three days, Manu has entered a rather tiny list of sporting greats in India. There was a strong possibility of adding a third medal on Saturday but she finished fourth in the 25m pistol final.

Following her historic 10m pistol bronze, Manu was able to keep razor-sharp focus to pocket another medal in the mixed team pistol event alongside Sarabjot Singh. There was no change in intensity as she chased a third medal on Saturday.

Her personal coach Jaspal Rana was by her side at all times at the shooting range and one can trust the hard taskmaster to keep Manu grounded at least till the time they are together.

However, with millions of dollars set to come her way via cash rewards and endorsements, maintaining focus solely on sport can be a challenge.

She is yet to land foot in India but her management company has already received as many as 40 offers for commercial tie-ups, ranging from e-commerce to skincare products.

Speaking to PTI following a sensational run at the Games, Manu said there is no reason for her to change and for now her only agenda is to eat a variety of Indian food over the next three months.

"I don't know about handling all that (fame and fortune). I think I am just going to stick with my shooting and my other routine (gym and yoga) around it. What god gives you accept it and try to help people with what you have got," said Bhaker.

"For now I just want to eat a variety of Indian food for the next three months. I don't think Jaspal sir would let me sleep late in the morning. I would eat a lot but ensure that I workout as well." Known for straight talk, Manu's coach and one of the best pistol shooters to have come out of India, Rana reckons what she does in the next three months will give a fair indication of where she is headed.

"Time will tell, three months down the line," Rana said when asked if Manu would stay the same following the performance here.

"She is answerable to a lot of people right now, needs to fulfil her commitment towards fans. There is a price to pay (when you become famous), that is why we kept three months completely off," said the coach.

Manu has a wise head and multiple hobbies that should keep her busy in the break. She could not win gold here and therefore she has already set sight on Los Angeles 2028.

A lot of elite athletes are not able to produce medal winning performances at the Olympics repeatedly but Manu's determination can't be questioned for now.

"Now I am the kind of person who looks for continuity. But earlier I was not like that. One year for this sport and one year for that sport and over.

"But now I have become the person who is seeking consistency all the time. They say slow and steady wins the race. I am taking more motivation back home for a better outing in the next Games." Done with competition, Manu might have to stick around in Paris for a while if she is announced as India's flagbearer for the closing ceremony. In case that happens, she would be over the moon.

"It would be an honour of a lifetime. It would be such a privilege but whatever the IOA deems it, there are many Indian sportspersons who are much more deserving than I am."