Canada beat Ireland by 12 runs in T20 World Cup match

New York, Jun 7 (PTI) Canada produced an all-round effort to stun Ireland by 12 runs here in a T20 World Cup match here on Friday.

After posting a competitive total of 137 for seven batting first on a difficult pitch, Canada bowlers produced a unified effort to restrict Ireland to 125 for 7 in 20 overs.

While Canada earned two crucial points to move third position in the points table in Group A, Ireland dropped below Pakistan to the fifth and last spot with second defeat on the trot. For Ireland, George Dockrell (30 not out) and Mark Adair (34) staged a late fight-back with a 62-run stand for the seventh wicket but their effort went in vain.

Brief scores: Canada: 137/7 in 20 overs (Nicholas Kirton 49, Shreyas Movva 37; Craig Young 2/32, Barry McCarthy 2/24) beat Ireland 125/7 in 20 overs (George Dockrell 30 not out, Mark Adair 34; Jeremy Gordon 2/16, Dilon Heyliger 2/18) by 12 runs. PTI DDV SSC SSC