Canada elect to bat against New Zealand in T20 World Cup

Chennai, Feb 17 (PTI) Canada skipper Dilpreet Bajwa won the toss and elected to bat against New Zealand in their T20 World Cup Group D match here on Tuesday.

Canada, who have lost all their games so far, made one change to their side, bringing in Shivam Sharma in place of the injured Kaleem Sana.

Daryl Mitchell is leading the Kiwis in absence of Mitchell Santner who's indisposed.

"He (Santner) had a dodgy burger last night, so hopefully he's okay in 24 hours," said Daryl.

Santner has been replaced by Cole McConchie, while tall pacer Kyle Jamieson has come in place of Lockie Ferguson in the playing XI.

Teams: New Zealand: Tim Seifert (w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell(c), Cole McConchie, James Neesham, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy.

Canada: Yuvraj Samra, Dilpreet Bajwa (c), Navneet Dhaliwal, Harsh Thaker, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva(w), Saad Bin Zafar, Shivam Sharma, Dilon Heyliger, Jaskaran Singh, Ansh Patel. PTI AM AM TAP