Canada post 137/7 against Ireland in T20 World Cup match

New York, Jun 7 (PTI) Nicholas Kirton hit a fine 35-ball 49 to guide Canada to 137 for seven against Ireland in a T20 World Cup match here on Friday.

Kirton, who smashed three boundaries and two hits over the fence, was well supported by wicketkeeper Shreyas Movva (37 off 36) as the duo shared vital 75 runs for the fifth wicket to take Canada to a respectable total.

For Ireland, Craig Young (2/32) and Barry McCarthy (2/24) scalped two wickets apiece.

Brief Scores: Canada: 137 for 7 in 20 overs (Nicholas Kirton 49, Shreyas Movva 37; Barry McCarthy 2/24, Craig Young 2/ 32). PTI SSC SSC DDV