Canara Bank claim title at All India Public Sector Hockey event

Kolkata, Mar 20 (PTI) Canara Bank emerged champions in the All India Public Sector Hockey Tournament, riding on goalkeeper Jagdeep Dayal's heroics in the penalty shootout of the final against Union Bank of India, here on Thursday.

Canara Bank edged past UBI 4-2 in the shootout after an intense 3-3 draw in regulation time, finishing with a 7-5 aggregate.

Canara Bank showed fine composure in the shootout, with K.P. Dinesh, Yathish Kumar, G.N. Pruthviraj, and Likhith B.M. successfully converting their attempts.

For UBI, Darshil and Rahul C.J. found the target, but Govind Nag and Tejas Chavan were denied by Canara Bank's goalkeeper Jagdeep Dayal, who was later adjudged the tournament’s best goalkeeper.

UBI took an aggressive approach and Venkatesh Kenche put them ahead in the 6th minute with a brilliant field goal.

Canara Bank responded swiftly, levelling the score through Yathish Kumar just before the first-quarter hooter.

UBI continued their attacking momentum in the second quarter, reclaiming the lead in the 22nd minute with another strike from Kenche.

Their advantage was short-lived, as Canara Bank's G.N. Pruthviraj netted a stunning equaliser just two minutes later, bringing the half-time score to 2-2.

A tense third quarter saw UBI dominate possession but fail to convert their chances. The deadlock was broken in the 49th minute when Kenche completed his hattrick, restoring UBI’s lead.

However, Canara Bank kept their composure and equalised in the 57th minute through Pavan D.R.’s penalty corner conversion, forcing the game into the shootout.

Last year’s runners-up FCI stunned defending champions SAIL 4-3 to clinch the third spot.

Individual Awards Best Goalkeeper: Jagdeep Dayal (Canara Bank); Best Defender: Surender Kumar (FCI); Best Midfielder: Rahul Shinde (UBI); Best Forward: Krishna Mohan (SAIL). PTI AT AT